CORRECTED-Olympics-French president Macron to defend Paris bid in Lausanne

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - French president Emmanuel Macron will travel to Lausanne in July to defend the Paris 2024 Olympic bid at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), bid sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The two bidding cities, Paris and Los Angeles, will be presenting their projects for the last time on July 11-12 at the IOC headquarters, before the final vote is made in Lima on Sept. 13.