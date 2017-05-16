FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Olympics-French president Macron to defend Paris bid in Lausanne
May 16, 2017 / 8:33 AM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-Olympics-French president Macron to defend Paris bid in Lausanne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph two to say Los Angeles is the other bidding city))

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - French president Emmanuel Macron will travel to Lausanne in July to defend the Paris 2024 Olympic bid at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), bid sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The two bidding cities, Paris and Los Angeles, will be presenting their projects for the last time on July 11-12 at the IOC headquarters, before the final vote is made in Lima on Sept. 13.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Andrew Callus and Sudip Kar-Gupta

