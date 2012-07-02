FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADVISORY-Olympics-London 2012 athlete profile package
#Olympics News
July 2, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

ADVISORY-Olympics-London 2012 athlete profile package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Over the next five days, Reuters will run the final batch of a profile package on 50 athletes to watch at the July 27-Aug. 12 London Olympics.

This week, we are profiling the following 10 athletes:

Usain Bolt (athletics)

Misty-May Treanor (beach volleyball)

Veronica Campbell-Brown (athletics)

Missy Franklin (swimming)

Tyson Gay (athletics)

Allyson Felix (athletics)

Jordyn Wieber (gymnastics)

Ryan Lochte (swimming)

LeBron James (basketball)

Michael Phelps (swimming)

Two profiles will run at 1800 GMT each day. They will be accompanied by pictures. (Editing by Julian Linden)

