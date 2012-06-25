FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADVISORY-Olympics-London 2012 athlete profile package
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
June 25, 2012 / 12:06 AM / in 5 years

ADVISORY-Olympics-London 2012 athlete profile package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Over the next five days, Reuters will run the fourth batch of a profile package on 50 athletes to watch at the July 27-Aug. 12 London Olympics.

This week, we are profiling the following 10 athletes:

Clara Hughes (cycling)

Adam van Koeverden (canoeing)

Carol Huynh (wrestling)

Ian Millar (equestrian)

Simon Whitfield (triathlon)

Cesar Cielo (swimming)

Luciana Aymar (hockey)

Dayron Robles (athletics)

Serena Williams (tennis)

Hope Solo (soccer)

Two profiles will run at 1800 GMT each day. They will be accompanied by pictures. (Editing by Julian Linden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.