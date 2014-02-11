Olympics-Alpine skiing-Clear skies are good news for downhill

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Clear sky at night, Olympic Alpine skiing race director’s delight. Even with the sort of daytime temperatures more likely to produce slush than snow, Atle Skaardal is not losing any sleep just yet.

Tuesday’s fifth and final women’s downhill training was called off to protect the softening swathe of ice and snow from damage but officials were confident it would be in good shape for the race on Wednesday.

“It’s very warm and we will suffer for sure,” former men’s super-G world champion Skaardal, who now serves as women’s race director, told Reuters.

”But I think we have everything under control for tomorrow and then we have to take it day by day and see how it’s developing.

“It’s going to be a clear night so we have some radiation which is helping us very much,” added the Norwegian, speaking before a team captain’s meeting that ended in record time without anyone voicing any concern.

Temperatures drop on a clear night and there is more chance of falling below freezing, whereas cloud cover means they stay higher.

The Alpine skiing World Cup traditionally starts on glacier pistes in October, with the sunshine softening the surface in the afternoon and then the clear, starry nights hardening everything up again for the morning.

“That’s also going to happen a little bit tonight. So I expect the course will be with the base we had when we left the hill today, a very good course tomorrow morning,” explained Skaardal.

SALT AND WATER

The speed events are always scheduled for the first week of any world championships or Olympics to give as much time as possible for any rescheduling due to adverse weather, be it soft snow or fog.

With the men’s downhill going smoothly on Sunday and the women’s combined downhill and slalom completed on Monday, organisers will be halfway through the speed programme by Wednesday lunchtime.

The technical disciplines, with the slalom held at night on a floodlit piste when temperatures are sure to be colder, are far easier to deal with even if the snow comes down hard or becomes soft and rutted.

At the Vancouver Games four years ago, mild temperatures had piste workers labouring against the elements but Skaardal said there was no need for them to work through the night this time.

Piste workers have been on the slopes since the first week of January and the icy foundations have been meticulously prepared.

U.S. women’s team head coach Alex Hoedlmoser said that while the sun hit the more exposed lower section of the piste very early in the day, that might not be such a big problem with the piste otherwise in ‘perfect shape’.

“I think it’s going to be a clear night and it’s definitely going to freeze. It might not be icy but in general, even on those warm days, the only part of the course that softens up was the very last part,” he said.

“The upper part is totally fine. On all the training runs it was hard and solid and still grippy. Not icy, but a really hard surface. So I think it’s not going to be a problem at all.”

Those who think Alpine pistes are just snow laid out as it falls are much mistaken. There is a considerable amount of science and engineering involved.

It takes weeks and months of grooming, building up a solid base, and Skaardal also has salt - which hardens up the surface - and water injections as part of his armoury to help things along once the mercury drops.

“They are for sure going to put some salt down on that last pitch towards the finish,” said Hoedlmoser. “They did that already on the training runs and that definitely helps to keep the surface harder.” (Editing by Peter Rutherford)