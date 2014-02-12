Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut rues the gold that got away

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Lara Gut won her first Olympic medal on Wednesday with a bronze in the women’s downhill, but came away ruing a mistake on the final jump that cost her the chance of gold.

Compatriot Dominique Gisin and Slovenia’s Tina Maze tied for the gold in a thrilling first for Olympic Alpine skiing but at one stage it looked like Gut’s run would see her top the podium.

Gisin set the early pace, swooping down the 2,713 metre Rosa Khutor course in a time of 1:41.57.

When it came her turn to leap out of the starting gate, wearing bib number 18, the 22-year-old trailed by 0.17 seconds at the first time check and led by 0.07 at the second.

She dropped slightly behind at the third but the crowd erupted as she nosed back in front by 0.12 at the last intermediate marker, with top spot beckoning.

Trying to steer a little straighter than in the Super Combined two days ago, she misjudged her angle as she came to the final crest.

“I didn’t have enough direction on the jump. I had to stop a bit and I lost a bit of time,” Gut told reporters as she embarked on a series of interviews in four languages - English, Italian, French and German - at the finish.

“We’re athletes, you know. It’s cool to win bronze but when you know you could do more ... it’s normal to be a bit disappointed.”

The mistake left Gisin’s lead intact and three skiers later Slovenia’s Maze clocked the same time to join her in gold medal position.

“I can be happy about my bronze (but) there’s two more races to come and I don’t want to make mistakes any more,” Gut said.

Having missed the 2010 Olympics with a dislocated hip, she came to Sochi as one of the favourites, lying fourth in this season’s overall World Cup ranking.

Her downhill result brought redemption after Monday’s Super Combined, when she ruined an excellent medal chance by losing control and failing to finish the slalom.

With her confidence restored, the Swiss said partying was off the agenda and she would do nothing but “relax, eat, sleep and ski” until Saturday’s Super-G.

“When you win, you always want to win more medals. One is never enough,” she said. “I feel I have nothing to lose.” (Editing by Peter Rutherford)