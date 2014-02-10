Olympics-Alpine skiing-Gagnon dislocates shoulder but will race on

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Alpine skier Marie-Michele Gagnon plans to compete in the technical disciplines at the Sochi Winter Olympics despite dislocating her shoulder on Monday, her team said.

The 24-year-old Quebec skier fell after straddling a gate during the slalom part of the women’s super-combined event and was taken to the polyclinic at the athletes’ village for treatment.

She was not due to compete in Wednesday’s women’s downhill but hopes to enter the super-G as well as the giant slalom and slalom next week.

Gagnon won a super-combined in Altenmarkt, Austria, last month for her first World Cup win. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Lovell)