Olympics-Alpine skiing-Gagnon back on skis and set for slaloms
February 13, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Gagnon back on skis and set for slaloms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Alpine skier Marie-Michele Gagnon is doubtful for Saturday’s super-G at the Sochi Olympics but she plans to compete in the slaloms next week, her team said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Quebec skier, who won a World Cup super-combined in Austria last month, dislocated her shoulder when she straddled a gate in the slalom part of that event at the Games on Monday.

A team spokesman said Gagnon got back on her skis on Thursday and would “compete in slalom and GS (giant slalom) but likely not in super-G.”

One of Canada’s top hopes for an Alpine medal, Gagnon is better known for her skills in slalom than in the speed disciplines. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
