ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Tina Maze of Slovenia won the Olympic women’s giant slalom gold medal on Tuesday in a combined time of two minutes 36.87 seconds.

Anna Fenninger of Austria took silver, 0.07 seconds behind, with Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg finishing in the bronze medal place. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)