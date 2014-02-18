UPDATE 1-Olympics-Alpine skiing-Maze sets pace in soggy giant slalom

(Adds quotes)

By Martyn Herman

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Favourite Tina Maze built a healthy lead after the first run of the Olympic women’s giant slalom on Tuesday, putting her in a strong position to win her second gold of the Sochi Games.

The Slovenian, who shared the top of the podium with Swiss Dominique Gisin in the downhill, was quickest by 0.52 seconds from Jessica Lindell-Vikarby of Sweden, with Italy’s Nadia Fanchini 0.65 seconds back ahead of the second run.

Former Olympic giant slalom champion Julia Mancuso, the most medalled American woman skier, skied out after missing a gate.

“That’s a wrap for me here in Sochi,” Mancuso, whose bronze in the super combined was her fourth Olympic medal, said on Twitter. “It’s been inspiring! Thanks for all the support and Love!”

Wet, murky weather, with snow falling at the top of the course, made conditions slippery but Maze took advantage of starting first to punch in a time that proved beyond the rest.

American teenager Mikaela Shiffrin made her Olympics debut and was in contention for a medal after setting the fifth-fastest time, less than a second behind Maze.

“I was nervous in the start gate but when I was in the gate I wasn‘t, I just wanted to ski,” the 18-year-old told reporters at the rainy finish area.

Austria’s super-G champion Anna Fenninger was fourth while Vancouver champion Viktoria Rebensburg was in touch in sixth.

Rebensburg’s German team mate Maria Hoefl-Riesch failed to start because of a sore throat, meaning she only has one chance left, in Friday’s slalom, to equal Janica Kostelic’s Olympic record of four Alpine skiing gold medals.

Ninety skiers were on the start list for a race that traditionally includes skiers from many non-Alpine nations.

Among those making up the numbers was violin virtuoso Vanessa Mae representing Thailand. Racing under the name Vanessa Vanakorn, she finished 26.98 seconds behind the leader.

“I nearly crashed three times, but I made it down and that was the main thing,” the violinist who took a wide berth round most of the gates, told reporters.

“Just the experience of being here is amazing. I was worried I was going to get lost (on the track), but I managed it.” (Editing by Peter Rutherford/Keith Weir)