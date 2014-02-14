Olympics-Alpine skiing-Silver surfer Kostelic is runner-up again

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - ‘Silver Surfer’ Ivica Kostelic recognised his destiny after riding to second place in the super-combined on Friday and a record fourth finish as Olympic runner-up in Alpine skiing.

The veteran Croat, brother of four-times gold medallist Janica, took silver in the event for the third Games in a row to become the second oldest Alpine Olympic medallist at the age of 34 years and 83 days.

The 10th Olympic medal for the Kostelic family - Janica also won two silvers before she retired at the age of 24 in 2006 while Ivica has a slalom silver from 2010 - came on a course set by their father Ante.

“I am the Silver Surfer, you know,” smiled Kostelic, who also finished second in super-combined in last year’s world championships and is the first skier to win four Olympic silvers.

”Actually it’s funny because way before this time my gaming nickname was ‘Silver Surfer’. So I probably made my own destiny in that nickname.

“Silver is good. This is my third consecutive silver in three Olympic Games, people on the podium have changed and I’ve stayed there. It also means something.”

Gold would have been great, but Kostelic recognised Switzerland’s Sandro Viletta had been just too good in beating him by 0.34 seconds.

“With silver it’s just one tiny step away from the gold and at first when I came in to the finish I was a bit disappointed because I laid a very good downhill run,” he said.

”Of course I would have liked to have gold today. There was just one guy who skied it better.

“Gold is the ultimate aim for us and me as well but I am happy with silver.”

LAST GAMES

Kostelic has had surgery 15 times over the course of his career and this season on the World Cup circuit has been mostly a tale of suffering. He knows retirement is not far off.

Asked whether he felt he could still win a gold, he smiled again: “Only in these Games because I‘m probably not going to compete in the next Games,” he said.

Team mate Natko Zrnic-Dim, who finished 10th, felt Friday might have been a final hurrah.

“My own opinion is that this was maybe his last chance for Olympic gold because we saw his slalom run was not on the really high level so it will be really tough for him in the special slalom,” he said.

“But the Olympics are something special and when you have a chance you always can win a gold.”

Kostelic is someone who can always be counted on to pull something out of the bag, and even the slalom specialists will be nervous about the threat from a man for whom any medal is a bonus now.

”There’s this phrase ‘the pressure is off’,“ said Kostelic. ”Partially, this is true for me because I had a very bad season up until now and this is more than a lot of us hope for. Since the pressure is off, I think that other medals are possible.

“One should not be unthankful for silver,” he declared.

“I could be anywhere. I could be in a hospital right now. I could be picking garbage in Calcutta or dying of hunger in Africa. So anyone who complains about silver or bronze doesn’t have the right to do so.” (Editing by Ed Osmond)