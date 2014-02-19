Olympics-Alpine skiing-Giant slalom gold gets Vancouver monkey off Ligety's back

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ted Ligety thought he had prised the Vancouver monkey off his back once and for all last year when he won three golds at the world championships, but still it clung on - until Wednesday.

It will not be troubling him any more. The 29-year-old was dominant in the Olympic giant slalom to follow up his 2006 super combined title and become the first U.S. male Alpine skier to win two golds.

Since the 2010 Games, Ligety has faced questions about his failure to medal, after arriving as a champion and a favourite, and how much that failure haunts him.

“I have answered Vancouver questions for the last four years,” he said wearily on Wednesday as they surfaced again.

“I didn’t do very well there. That hasn’t bothered me that much. I moved on past that and my best years have been since then and, in a lot of ways, because of that. Those are always questions I get, even at World Cup.”

Ligety showed conclusively he can handle the pressure of expectation - even if there were a few heartstopping moments on the way.

Despite being the man to beat in giant slalom all season, winning nine of his last 14 races in the discipline, fears that history could repeat itself grew after he finished out of the medals in both th super combined and super-G.

But the giant slalom has always been the one he longed to win and he was not going to let the gold slip through his fingers.

With a large margin of 0.92 seconds after the first leg, he crossed the line with the screen showing he had beaten Frenchman Steve Missillier by 0.48 to become the first U.S. Alpine skier to win gold at these Games.

“He’s so dominant, his second run was like he was going for a coffee,” commented Austria’s overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher, who finished fourth.

HUGE RELIEF

“It was a huge relief,” Ligety said of his emotions as he looked up and took in the result.

”I have been wanting to win this medal for my whole life and even more so, in a realistic sense. in the last few years. All season long everyone talks about the Olympics, Olympics, Olympics.

”At a certain point I was just like ‘let’s do it already. Let’s get this thing over with, so we can stop talking about the pressure and everything with it’.

“It’s awesome to be able to come here and be able to compete and do it, and finally get the monkey off the back.”

The disappointment of Vancouver has shaped the career of Ligety, a native of Park City, Utah, and one of the most analytical skiers on the World Cup circuit.

He changed his way of thinking after that and reaped the benefits to become the complete GS skier.

U.S. men’s coach Sasha Rearick said his skier had arrived too early in Vancouver and missed out on quality training, which meant ”he lost his timing and feel which then (meant he) lost his ability to trust himself.

“What we did here was bring him in later. We knew he was going to sacrifice on the combined side but we knew that he was going to come into the GS fresher, with his timing sparking.”

In 2006, there was no pressure with Ligety only 21 and making his Olympic debut. If that was one dream come true, it lacked the sense of struggle and emotion of 2014.

“I knew I was the favourite coming into today and having struggled in Vancouver and been a little bit of a lacklustre Olympics for me so far, I knew there was a lot of pressure on and I really wanted to perform,” said Ligety.

“To be able to perform and do what I wanted to do on skis and have it equal a gold medal is truly awesome.” (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Robert Woodward)