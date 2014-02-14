FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Alpine Skiing-Neureuther misses Sochi flight after car crash
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 14, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Alpine Skiing-Neureuther misses Sochi flight after car crash

Annika Breidthardt

2 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - German slalom specialist Felix Neureuther is being examined for whiplash following a car accident on an icy road on his way to the airport to the Sochi Olympic Games, Germany’s skiing federation spokesman said on Friday.

“He hit the crash barrier on a slippery, snowy road,” Ralph Eder told Reuters, adding that Neureuther was able to continue driving after the accident.

“His doctor is examining him now for whiplash.”

The medical exam will determine if and when the 29-year-old would be able to fly to Sochi to start in Wednesday’s giant slalom and next Saturday’s slalom, Eder said.

Neureuther, the son of double Olympic champion Rosi Mittermaier and six-time slalom World Cup winner Christian Neureuther, missed his plane from Munich after the crash.

Despite having had an injury-plagued season, Neureuther is tipped to be a medal contender in both races. He won a World Cup giant slalom and two slaloms last month, including the prestigious Kitzbuehel slalom. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, editing by Alan Baldwin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.