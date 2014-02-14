Olympics-Alpine skiing-Headliners put in shade by funky outsiders

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Two events into the men’s Olympic Alpine skiing programme and some of the sport’s biggest names are yet to join the party.

Sunday’s downhill was won by Austrian Matthias Mayer, who had never previously topped a World Cup podium, and the pattern continued in Friday’s super combined when the favourites were left in the shade by Swiss outsider Sandro Viletta.

American Bode Miller suffered more frustration on Friday when he laboured to sixth in the super combined, slightly better than eighth in the showpiece speed event in which he started favourite with Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal.

Svindal, who won gold, silver, and bronze in Vancouver, was edged off the podium by less well-known Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud in the downhill and was eighth in the super combined.

Another headliner, American triple world champion Ted Ligety was 12th in his opening event at the Games on Friday and admitted the Olympics was throwing up “funky results.”

Miller skied like a demon in the first few days of training last week, punching in some quick times, but since the weather has turned warm and sunny his speeds have cooled off.

This Sunday’s super-G offers a chance of redemption for the maverick 36-year-old but Miller seems to be in something of a fog over course conditions.

“It’s going to be tough,” he told reporters after blaming mistakes for his failure to defend his super combined title.

“Skiing is not meant to happen when its 50 or 60 degrees.”

“It’s just mistakes,” added Miller, who with five Olympic medals and four world titles is his country’s most decorated skier.

”The tactics are there and the skiing is there but I just can’t make mistakes like I did today.

“I can’t say I‘m surprised to be off the podium but the skiing I did today I felt could have landed me a medal.”

Svindal was sanguine after missing a medal in the downhill but was clearly frustrated after the super combined.

“I was disappointed after the downhill, but this one....I‘m real disappointed now. I need to have a reality check because the fact is: I was one of the favourites.”

Ligety only arrived in Russia this week, electing to train in Austria instead and was struggling with the soft snow.

“The conditions make for funky results,” he said.

“You can see the results sheet so far. It’s far from the World Cup result sheets. But we all have to ski and deal with it. There are no excuses.” (Editing by Ed Osmond)