FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Alpine skiing-Swiss Viletta wins surprise super combined gold
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 14, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Alpine skiing-Swiss Viletta wins surprise super combined gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sandro Viletta sprang a Swiss surprise by stunning the favourites to win the men’s Olympic super combined gold medal on Friday.

The 28-year-old was 1.64 seconds behind after the morning’s downhill run but produced a superb slalom leg to edge out Croatian veteran Ivica Kostelic, who had to settle for silver.

Slalom specialist Kostelic was 0.34 seconds behind with Italy’s Christof Innerhofer 0.47 seconds back in the bronze medal position.

American hopefuls Bode Miller, who won the event in Vancouver, was sixth, while team mate and world champion Ted Ligety was a disappointing 12th, according to provisional results. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.