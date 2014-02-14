UPDATE 1-Alpine skiing-Swiss Viletta wins surprise super combined gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sandro Viletta sprang a Swiss surprise by stunning the favourites to win the men’s Olympic super combined gold medal on Friday.

The 28-year-old was 1.64 seconds behind after the morning’s downhill run but produced a superb slalom leg to edge out Croatian veteran Ivica Kostelic, who had to settle for silver.

Slalom specialist Kostelic was 0.34 seconds behind with Italy’s Christof Innerhofer 0.47 seconds back in the bronze medal position.

American hopefuls Bode Miller, who won the event in Vancouver, was sixth, while team mate and world champion Ted Ligety was a disappointing 12th, according to provisional results. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)