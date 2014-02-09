Olympics-Alpine skiing-No downhill medal for Miller

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Race favourite Bode Miller failed to medal in the showcase men’s Olympic downhill on Sunday despite setting the quickest times in two of the three training runs earlier in the week.

The 36-year-old, bidding to become the oldest man to win an Alpine gold at a Games, was fastest through the first two split times but then lost momentum to cross the line sixth of the 15 skiers to have competed by that point.

The American was a downhill bronze medallist in 2010 and super-combined champion. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mitch Phillips.)