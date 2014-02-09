FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Alpine skiing-No downhill medal for Miller
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 9, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Alpine skiing-No downhill medal for Miller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Race favourite Bode Miller failed to medal in the showcase men’s Olympic downhill on Sunday despite setting the quickest times in two of the three training runs earlier in the week.

The 36-year-old, bidding to become the oldest man to win an Alpine gold at a Games, was fastest through the first two split times but then lost momentum to cross the line sixth of the 15 skiers to have competed by that point.

The American was a downhill bronze medallist in 2010 and super-combined champion. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mitch Phillips.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.