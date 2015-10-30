Olympics-San Diego chosen to host first ANOC World Beach Games

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - San Diego will host the inaugural World Beach Games in 2017 after the general council of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) voted to back the bid of the city in Southern California.

San Diego was the only candidate put forward to the general council after ANOC’s executive council selected the city ahead of interest from the Sarasota in Florida, as well as Dubai, Sochi and a possible Chinese venue.

The decision is a further boost to the U.S. Olympic Committee’s attempt to become more closely involved in Olympic activities and comes as another Californian city, Los Angeles, is bidding to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Around 20 sports are expected to feature in the World Beach Games which will mainly take place on Mission Beach with some four events being held on the downtown piers. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)