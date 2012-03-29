FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Aussie archer's father handed harassment ban over rival
March 29, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 6 years ago

Olympics-Aussie archer's father handed harassment ban over rival

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 29 (Reuters) - The father of an Australian Olympic archery hopeful has been banned from going within 200 metres of one of her rivals after being accused of bullying her, local media reported on Thursday.

Elisa Barnard’s father has been handed an “apprehended violence order” - a restraining order - which prevents him from approaching 17-year-old Odette Snazzle.

The two teenagers are strong contenders for what is likely to be a single spot on the Australian team for the London Olympics and will be competing at the national championships in Canberra this weekend.

“Our biggest concern is that it could put pressure on not only the two girls in question, but also the other members of the team,” Archery Australia chief executive Jim Larven told the Australian Associated Press.

”We’re trying to keep it fairly low-key and under control at the moment. The matter is before the courts and we’re taking a very neutral stance on it.

"We're trying to support everybody." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford) (For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

