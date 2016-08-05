FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Archery-Men's individual ranking round results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 5, 2016 / 2:09 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Archery-Men's individual ranking round results

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual ranking round result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Kim Woo-Jin (Korea)                  700 points WR 
2.   Brady Ellison (U.S.)                 690           
3.   David Pasqualucci (Italy)            685           
4.   Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands)      684           
5.   Atanu Das (India)                    683           
6.   Ku Bon-Chan (Korea)                  681           
7.   Takaharu Furukawa (Japan)            680           
8.   Jean-Charles Valladont (France)      680           
9.   Wei Chun-Heng (Taiwan)               679           
10.  Juan Ignacio Rodriguez (Spain)       678           
11.  Florian Floto (Germany)              677           
12.  Lee Seung-Yun (Korea)                676           
13.  Ricardo Soto (Chile)                 675           
14.  Taylor Worth (Australia)             674           
15.  Zach Garrett (U.S.)                  674           
16.  Mauro Nespoli (Italy)                671           
17.  Gu Xuesong (China)                   670           
18.  Crispin Duenas (Canada)              669           
19.  Wang Dapeng (China)                  667           
20.  Alec Potts (Australia)               666           
21.  Lucas Daniel (France)                666           
22.  Khairul Anuar Mohamad (Malaysia)     665           
23.  Ryan Tyack (Australia)               665           
24.  Jantsan Gantugs (Mongolia)           664           
25.  Viktor Ruban (Ukraine)               663           
26.  Baard Nesteng (Norway)               663           
27.  Rick Van Der Ven (Netherlands)       663           
28.  Ernesto Boardman (Mexico)            662           
29.  Mete Gazoz (Turkey)                  661           
30.  Kao Hao-Wen (Taiwan)                 661           
31.  Jake Kaminski (U.S.)                 660           
32.  Xing Yu (China)                      660           
33.  Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia)          660           
34.  Marcus D'Almeida (Brazil)            658           
35.  Antonio Fernandez (Spain)            657           
36.  Pierre Plihon (France)               657           
37.  Adrian Puentes (Cuba)                656           
38.  Patrick Huston (Britain)             656           
39.  Hendra Purnama (Indonesia)           655           
40.  Yu Guan-Lin (Taiwan)                 655           
41.  Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand)         655           
42.  Robin Ramaekers (Belgium)            654           
43.  Andres Pila (Colombia)               654           
44.  Miguel Alvarino Garcia (Spain)       651           
45.  Bernardo Oliveira (Brazil)           651           
46.  Elias Malave (Venezuela)             651           
47.  Marco Galiazzo (Italy)               651           
48.  Sultan Duzelbayev (Kazakhstan)       648           
49.  Hanif Wijaya (Indonesia)             647           
50.  Haziq Kamaruddin (Malaysia)          645           
51.  Ahmed El-Nemr (Egypt)                644           
52.  Anton Prilepov (Belarus)             643           
53.  Daniel Rezende Xavier (Brazil)       639           
54.  Samuli Piippo (Finland)              636           
55.  Muhammad Akmal Nor Hasrin (Malaysia) 635           
56.  Robert Elder (Fiji)                  635           
57.  Rene Philippe Kouassi (Ivory Coast)  634           
58.  Mitch Dielemans (Netherlands)        634           
59.  Boris Balaz (Slovakia)               631           
60.  Jit Bahadur Muktan (Nepal)           607           
61.  Arne Jensen (Tonga)                  604           
62.  Areneo David (Malawi)                603           
63.  Ali Saleh Elghrari (Libya)           568           
64.  Gavin Sutherland (Zimbabwe)          566

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.