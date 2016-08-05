Olympics-Archery-Men's individual ranking round results

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual ranking round result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Kim Woo-Jin (Korea) 700 points WR 2. Brady Ellison (U.S.) 690 3. David Pasqualucci (Italy) 685 4. Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands) 684 5. Atanu Das (India) 683 6. Ku Bon-Chan (Korea) 681 7. Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) 680 8. Jean-Charles Valladont (France) 680 9. Wei Chun-Heng (Taiwan) 679 10. Juan Ignacio Rodriguez (Spain) 678 11. Florian Floto (Germany) 677 12. Lee Seung-Yun (Korea) 676 13. Ricardo Soto (Chile) 675 14. Taylor Worth (Australia) 674 15. Zach Garrett (U.S.) 674 16. Mauro Nespoli (Italy) 671 17. Gu Xuesong (China) 670 18. Crispin Duenas (Canada) 669 19. Wang Dapeng (China) 667 20. Alec Potts (Australia) 666 21. Lucas Daniel (France) 666 22. Khairul Anuar Mohamad (Malaysia) 665 23. Ryan Tyack (Australia) 665 24. Jantsan Gantugs (Mongolia) 664 25. Viktor Ruban (Ukraine) 663 26. Baard Nesteng (Norway) 663 27. Rick Van Der Ven (Netherlands) 663 28. Ernesto Boardman (Mexico) 662 29. Mete Gazoz (Turkey) 661 30. Kao Hao-Wen (Taiwan) 661 31. Jake Kaminski (U.S.) 660 32. Xing Yu (China) 660 33. Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia) 660 34. Marcus D'Almeida (Brazil) 658 35. Antonio Fernandez (Spain) 657 36. Pierre Plihon (France) 657 37. Adrian Puentes (Cuba) 656 38. Patrick Huston (Britain) 656 39. Hendra Purnama (Indonesia) 655 40. Yu Guan-Lin (Taiwan) 655 41. Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand) 655 42. Robin Ramaekers (Belgium) 654 43. Andres Pila (Colombia) 654 44. Miguel Alvarino Garcia (Spain) 651 45. Bernardo Oliveira (Brazil) 651 46. Elias Malave (Venezuela) 651 47. Marco Galiazzo (Italy) 651 48. Sultan Duzelbayev (Kazakhstan) 648 49. Hanif Wijaya (Indonesia) 647 50. Haziq Kamaruddin (Malaysia) 645 51. Ahmed El-Nemr (Egypt) 644 52. Anton Prilepov (Belarus) 643 53. Daniel Rezende Xavier (Brazil) 639 54. Samuli Piippo (Finland) 636 55. Muhammad Akmal Nor Hasrin (Malaysia) 635 56. Robert Elder (Fiji) 635 57. Rene Philippe Kouassi (Ivory Coast) 634 58. Mitch Dielemans (Netherlands) 634 59. Boris Balaz (Slovakia) 631 60. Jit Bahadur Muktan (Nepal) 607 61. Arne Jensen (Tonga) 604 62. Areneo David (Malawi) 603 63. Ali Saleh Elghrari (Libya) 568 64. Gavin Sutherland (Zimbabwe) 566