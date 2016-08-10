FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#Olympics News
August 10, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Archery-Men's individual last 64 results

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Brady Ellison (U.S.)                 6 points 
2.  Ali Saleh Elghrari (Libya)           0        
1.  Jake Kaminski (U.S.)                 6        
2.  Marcus D'Almeida (Brazil)            2        
1.  Crispin Duenas (Canada)              6        
2.  Marco Galiazzo (Italy)               5        
1.  Zach Garrett (U.S.)                  6        
2.  Haziq Kamaruddin (Malaysia)          0        
1.  Juan Ignacio Rodriguez (Spain)       6        
2.  Muhammad Akmal Nor Hasrin (Malaysia) 0        
1.  Robin Ramaekers (Belgium)            6        
2.  Ryan Tyack (Australia)               2        
1.  Ku Bon-Chan (Korea)                  6        
2.  Boris Balaz (Slovakia)               0        
1.  Patrick Huston (Britain)             6        
2.  Rick Van Der Ven (Netherlands)       4        
1.  Khairul Anuar Mohamad (Malaysia)     6        
2.  Andres Pila (Colombia)               0        
1.  Florian Floto (Germany)              6        
2.  Samuli Piippo (Finland)              0        
1.  Taylor Worth (Australia)             6        
2.  Ahmed El-Nemr (Egypt)                0        
1.  Elias Malave (Venezuela)             6        
2.  Wang Dapeng (China)                  2        
1.  Antonio Fernandez (Spain)            6        
2.  Kao Hao-Wen (Taiwan)                 0        
1.  David Pasqualucci (Italy)            6        
2.  Areneo David (Malawi)                0        
1.  Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands)      7        
2.  Arne Jensen (Tonga)                  3        
1.  Mete Gazoz (Turkey)                  6        
2.  Pierre Plihon (France)               5        
1.  Bernardo Oliveira (Brazil)           6        
2.  Alec Potts (Australia)               4        
1.  Ricardo Soto (Chile)                 6        
2.  Anton Prilepov (Belarus)             5        
1.  Lee Seung-Yun (Korea)                6        
2.  Daniel Rezende Xavier (Brazil)       2        
1.  Miguel Alvarino Garcia (Spain)       6        
2.  Lucas Daniel (France)                0        
1.  Adrian Puentes (Cuba)                6        
2.  Ernesto Boardman (Mexico)            4        
1.  Atanu Das (India)                    6        
2.  Jit Bahadur Muktan (Nepal)           0        
1.  Jean-Charles Valladont (France)      6        
2.  Rene Philippe Kouassi (Ivory Coast)  4        
1.  Viktor Ruban (Ukraine)               7        
2.  Hendra Purnama (Indonesia)           3        
1.  Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand)         7        
2.  Jantsan Gantugs (Mongolia)           3        
1.  Wei Chun-Heng (Taiwan)               6        
2.  Robert Elder (Fiji)                  0        
1.  Mauro Nespoli (Italy)                7        
2.  Hanif Wijaya (Indonesia)             3        
1.  Sultan Duzelbayev (Kazakhstan)       6        
2.  Gu Xuesong (China)                   4        
1.  Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia)          7        
2.  Xing Yu (China)                      1        
1.  Kim Woo-Jin (Korea)                  6        
2.  Gavin Sutherland (Zimbabwe)          0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
