Olympics-Archery-Men's individual last 64 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 1. Brady Ellison (U.S.) 6 points 2. Ali Saleh Elghrari (Libya) 0 1. Jake Kaminski (U.S.) 6 2. Marcus D'Almeida (Brazil) 2 1. Crispin Duenas (Canada) 6 2. Marco Galiazzo (Italy) 5 1. Zach Garrett (U.S.) 6 2. Haziq Kamaruddin (Malaysia) 0 1. Juan Ignacio Rodriguez (Spain) 6 2. Muhammad Akmal Nor Hasrin (Malaysia) 0 1. Robin Ramaekers (Belgium) 6 2. Ryan Tyack (Australia) 2 1. Ku Bon-Chan (Korea) 6 2. Boris Balaz (Slovakia) 0 1. Patrick Huston (Britain) 6 2. Rick Van Der Ven (Netherlands) 4 1. Khairul Anuar Mohamad (Malaysia) 6 2. Andres Pila (Colombia) 0 1. Florian Floto (Germany) 6 2. Samuli Piippo (Finland) 0 1. Taylor Worth (Australia) 6 2. Ahmed El-Nemr (Egypt) 0 1. Elias Malave (Venezuela) 6 2. Wang Dapeng (China) 2 1. Antonio Fernandez (Spain) 6 2. Kao Hao-Wen (Taiwan) 0 1. David Pasqualucci (Italy) 6 2. Areneo David (Malawi) 0 1. Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands) 7 2. Arne Jensen (Tonga) 3 1. Mete Gazoz (Turkey) 6 2. Pierre Plihon (France) 5 1. Bernardo Oliveira (Brazil) 6 2. Alec Potts (Australia) 4 1. Ricardo Soto (Chile) 6 2. Anton Prilepov (Belarus) 5 1. Lee Seung-Yun (Korea) 6 2. Daniel Rezende Xavier (Brazil) 2 1. Miguel Alvarino Garcia (Spain) 6 2. Lucas Daniel (France) 0 1. Adrian Puentes (Cuba) 6 2. Ernesto Boardman (Mexico) 4 1. Atanu Das (India) 6 2. Jit Bahadur Muktan (Nepal) 0 1. Jean-Charles Valladont (France) 6 2. Rene Philippe Kouassi (Ivory Coast) 4 1. Viktor Ruban (Ukraine) 7 2. Hendra Purnama (Indonesia) 3 1. Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand) 7 2. Jantsan Gantugs (Mongolia) 3 1. Wei Chun-Heng (Taiwan) 6 2. Robert Elder (Fiji) 0 1. Mauro Nespoli (Italy) 7 2. Hanif Wijaya (Indonesia) 3 1. Sultan Duzelbayev (Kazakhstan) 6 2. Gu Xuesong (China) 4 1. Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia) 7 2. Xing Yu (China) 1 1. Kim Woo-Jin (Korea) 6 2. Gavin Sutherland (Zimbabwe) 0