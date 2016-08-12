Olympics-Archery-Men's individual last 16 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Brady Ellison (U.S.) 6 points 2. Zach Garrett (U.S.) 4 1. Ku Bon-Chan (Korea) 6 2. Florian Floto (Germany) 4 1. Taylor Worth (Australia) 7 2. Antonio Fernandez (Spain) 3 1. Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands) 6 2. Ricardo Soto (Chile) 5 1. Lee Seung-Yun (Korea) 6 2. Atanu Das (India) 4 1. Jean-Charles Valladont (France) 6 2. Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand) 0 1. Mauro Nespoli (Italy) 6 2. Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia) 0