Olympics-American Nelson finally gets Athens gold medal
May 30, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Olympics-American Nelson finally gets Athens gold medal

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 30 (Reuters) - American Adam Nelson was finally awarded his 2004 Athens shot put gold by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday, one of three athletes upgraded due to positive dope tests.

Nelson, 37, received the medal after the sample of the original winner, Belarussian Yuriy Bilonog, was retested positive in February.

Denmark’s Joachim Broechner Olsen was upgraded to the shot put silver and Spaniard Manuel Martinez the bronze.

Turkey also added a medal to its Athens collection with Reyhan Arabacioglu being awarded bronze in the men’s 77-kg weightlifting after the disqualification of Russian Oleg Perepetchenov.

Czech discus thrower Vera Pospisilova-Cechlova was awarded bronze following a positive test by Belarussian Iryna Yatchenko.

A total of five Athens medallists have had their results annulled since last year when the IOC target-tested some 100 samples using more modern methods.

The IOC stores samples for eight years to allow for retesting for newly-discovered substances or for substances for which there was no test available at the time. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)

