Athletics-Olympic champion Bekele to compete in British trials

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Olympic 10,000 and 5,000 metres champion Kenenisa Bekele will head a field including his younger brother Tariku in the British Olympic trials 10,000 final in Birmingham this Friday.

Tariku Bekele, a former world indoor champion, his compatriot and former world cross country champion Gebre Gebremariam and Uganda’s Commonwealth 10,000 and 5,000 gold medallist Moses Kipsiro will also run at the Alexander stadium.

Britain’s world 5,000 metres champion and 10,000 metres silver medallist Mo Farah will not take part after opting to run the 1,500 as part of his speed training. Farah beat Bekele over 5,000 in Eugene this month.

“This race will be a great opportunity for me to compete against some of the best distance athletes and secure my place in the Ethiopian Olympic team,” Bekele said in a statement released by UK Athletics on Sunday.

“There are not many 10,000 races on the European circuit so I‘m looking forward to an exciting battle in Birmingham. I am improving with every competition this season so I will be expecting to run a very fast race.” (Writing by John Mehaffey; Editing by Alison Wildey)