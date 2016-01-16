FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics--IAAF alters Rio schedule so Felix can do 200-400 double
January 16, 2016

Olympics--IAAF alters Rio schedule so Felix can do 200-400 double

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The International Association of Athletics Federations has changed the schedule for the Rio Olympics so top American sprinter Allyson Felix can compete in both the 200 and 400 metres.

The change, accepted by the IOC and Rio organisers, will give Felix more time between her opening round of the 200 metres and the final of the 400 metres on Aug. 15, making the double plausible.

The Olympic 200 metres gold medallist and world 400 metres champion would have had only 75 minutes between the two races under the original Rio schedule, according to the IAAF website. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)

