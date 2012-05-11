Olympics-Hooker banishes gremlins to qualify for London

May 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s Olympic pole vault champion Steve Hooker banished his demons to qualify for the London Games, much to the joy of an exclusive crowd of athletes and officials at an abandoned Perth warehouse on Friday.

The 29-year-old, battling a crisis of confidence, cleared the Olympic qualification mark of 5.72 metres in his second attempt at the specially sanctioned event.

“Mr (Alex) Parnov, you’re a genius. I’ll never doubt you again,” a relieved Hooker said to his coach.

Hooker became the first Australian man to win an Olympic athletics title in 40 years when he took gold in Beijing with a vault of 5.90 metres but he has spent the past two years grappling with a persistent knee injury and bouts of what golfers call ‘the yips’.

He needed two attempts to clear 5.52 in his first competitive outing in three months, which threatened to dampen the spirit of the 150-odd people present at the former railway warehouse.

However, Hooker leapt 5.62 without difficulty before securing his third straight Olympic appearance. He then had the bar set at 5.83 but eventually aborted both the attempts.

Hooker, who cleared 6.06 indoors in 2009 - the second-highest height behind retired world-record holder Sergei Bubka - will compete in the Diamond League meeting in Shanghai next week.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Alison Wildey)