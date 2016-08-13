Olympics-Athletics-Men's 100m round 1 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 100m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Heat 8 1. Akani Simbine (South Africa) 10.14 seconds Q 2. Ryota Yamagata (Japan) 10.20 Q 3. Aaron Brown (Canada) 10.24 4. Ramon Gittens (Barbados) 10.25 5. Solomon Bockarie (Netherlands) 10.36 5. Vitor Hugo Dos Santos (Brazil) 10.36 7. Kim Kuk-Young (Korea) 10.37 8. Brijesh Lawrence (St. Kitts and Nevis) 10.55 9. Mohammed Abukhousa (Palestine) 11.89 Heat 7 1. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) 10.07 Q 2. Andrew Fisher (Bahrain) 10.12 Q 3. James Dasaolu (Britain) 10.18 4. Yoshihide Kiryu (Japan) 10.23 5. Shavez Hart (Bahamas) 10.28 6. Richard Thompson (Trinidad and Tobago) 10.29 7. Jahvid Best (St. Lucia) 10.39 8. Jurgen Themen (Suriname) 10.47 9. Timothee Yap (Singapore) 10.79 Heat 6 1. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 10.11 Q 2. Jak Ali Harvey (Turkey) 10.14 Q 3. Barakat Mubarak Al-Harthi (Oman) 10.22 4. Mosito Lehata (Lesotho) 10.25 5. James Ellington (Britain) 10.29 6. Henrico Bruintjies (South Africa) 10.33 7. Zhang Peimeng (China) 10.36 8. Antoine Adams (St. Kitts and Nevis) 10.39 Heat 5 1. Ben Youssef Meite (Ivory Coast) 10.03 Q 2. Trayvon Bromell (U.S.) 10.13 Q 3. Christophe Lemaitre (France) 10.16 4. Cejhae Greene (Antigua and Barbuda) 10.20 5. Keston Bledman (Trinidad and Tobago) 10.20 6. Akeem Haynes (Canada) 10.22 7. Gabriel Mvumvure (Zimbabwe) 10.28 8. Saaid Hassan (Maldives) 10.47 . Siueni Filimone (Tonga) DNS Heat 4 1. Andre De Grasse (Canada) 10.04 Q 2. Aska Cambridge (Japan) 10.13 Q 3. Su Bingtian (China) 10.17 4. Jimmy Vicaut (France) 10.19 5. Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 10.22 6. Emmanuel Matadi (Liberia) 10.31 7. Julian Reus (Germany) 10.34 8. Jamial Rolle (Bahamas) 10.68 9. Sudirman Hadi (Indonesia) 10.70 Heat 3 1. Xie Zhenye (China) 10.08 Q 2. Nickel Ashmeade (Jamaica) 10.13 Q 3. Hassan Taftian (Iran) 10.17 4. Kim Collins (St. Kitts and Nevis) 10.18 5. Abdullah Abkar Mohammed (Saudi Arabia) 10.26 6. Aziz Ouhadi (Morocco) 10.34 7. Kemar Hyman (Cayman Islands) 10.34 8. Darrell Wesh (Haiti) 10.39 Heat 2 1. Justin Gatlin (U.S.) 10.01 Q 2. Daniel Bailey (Antigua and Barbuda) 10.20 Q 3. Rondel Sorrillo (Trinidad and Tobago) 10.23 4. Gerald Phiri (Zambia) 10.27 5. Lucas Jakubczyk (Germany) 10.29 6. Ogho-Oghene Egwero (Nigeria) 10.37 7. Wilfried Koffi (Ivory Coast) 10.37 8. Rodman Teltull (Palau) 10.64 9. Riste Pandev (FYR Macedonia) 10.71 Heat 1 1. Kemarley Brown (Bahrain) 10.13 Q 2. Chijindu Ujah (Britain) 10.13 Q 3. Marvin Bracy (U.S.) 10.16 4. Seye Ogunlewe (Nigeria) 10.26 5. Femi Ogunode (Qatar) 10.28 6. Sean Safo-Antwi (Ghana) 10.43 7. Reza Ghasemi (Iran) 10.47 8. Adrian Griffith (Bahamas) 10.53 9. Mohammad Fakhri Ismail (Brunei Darussalam) 10.95 Qualified for Next Round 1. Justin Gatlin (U.S.) 10.01 seconds 2. Ben Youssef Meite (Ivory Coast) 10.03 3. Andre De Grasse (Canada) 10.04 4. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) 10.07 5. Xie Zhenye (China) 10.08 6. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 10.11 7. Andrew Fisher (Bahrain) 10.12 8. Nickel Ashmeade (Jamaica) 10.13 8. Trayvon Bromell (U.S.) 10.13 8. Kemarley Brown (Bahrain) 10.13 8. Aska Cambridge (Japan) 10.13 8. Chijindu Ujah (Britain) 10.13 13. Jak Ali Harvey (Turkey) 10.14 13. Akani Simbine (South Africa) 10.14 15. Marvin Bracy (U.S.) 10.16 15. Christophe Lemaitre (France) 10.16 17. Su Bingtian (China) 10.17 17. Hassan Taftian (Iran) 10.17 19. Kim Collins (St. Kitts and Nevis) 10.18 19. James Dasaolu (Britain) 10.18 21. Jimmy Vicaut (France) 10.19 22. Daniel Bailey (Antigua and Barbuda) 10.20 22. Cejhae Greene (Antigua and Barbuda) 10.20 22. Ryota Yamagata (Japan) 10.20