FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Portugal sprinter Obikwelu in doubt for Olympics
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
June 12, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Athletics-Portugal sprinter Obikwelu in doubt for Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 12 (Reuters) - Portuguese sprinter Francis Obikwelu injured a muscle in his right leg and will be out of action for between four and six weeks, putting him in doubt for the London Olympic Games, his club said on Tuesday.

“Obikwelu’s participation in the London Games is dependent on the way and on how fast he recovers from the injury,” Sporting said in a statement.

Nigeria-born Obikwelu, 33, holds the European 100 metres record and clocked 9.86 seconds when he took the silver behind Justin Gatlin at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

The sprinter’s woes come after a series of injuries affecting Portugal’s high-profile athletes which have generated concerns about the chances of the country’s Olympic team winning medals in July and August.

Portugal will be without both its Beijing medallists after 2008 Olympic triathlon silver medallist Vanessa Fernandes ruled herself out and triple jump champion Nelson Evora suffered a leg injury. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.