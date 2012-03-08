Olympics-Injured hurdler Robles to resume training next week

HAVANA, March 7 (Reuters) - Olympic high hurdles champion Dayron Robles, who pulled out of the world indoor championships with a pulled back muscle, will resume training for the London Games next week, the Cuban said on Wednesday.

The injury, caused by a knock to his right leg, will keep 110 hurdles world record holder Robles from defending his indoor 60 metres title in Istanbul this weekend.

“I had some problems in my (right) leg but I‘m getting treatment and I think I’ll be okay to resume training next week,” Robles, who ran three indoor races in February before his injury, said on Radio Habana Cuba (www.radiohc.cu).

“We wanted to give (Istanbul) a try but unfortunately things didn’t flow properly and we had to come back (to Cuba).”

The 25-year-old’s trainer, Santiago Antunez said: “What Robles can’t do is high intensity competition but we’re already preparing for the Olympic Games.”

The Olympic Games in London are from July 27 to August 12. (Reporting by Nelson Acosta; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Frank Pingue)