Olympics-Long jumper Rutherford pulls out of British Championships

June 23 (Reuters) - Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford has pulled out of the British Championships in Birmingham over fitness concerns but has allayed fears over his Rio participation.

Rutherford took the decision after suffering whiplash at the Birmingham Diamond League this month.

He was confident his chances of defending his Olympic title at Rio and the European crown next month are not in danger.

"I'm disappointed not to be competing, but defending the Olympic title is my main focus for 2016," the 29-year-old, who is training in the United States, was quoted as saying by the British media.

"In consultation with British Athletics, we have decided not to take any risks, finish my training camp here in Arizona and focus on making sure I am in the best position possible to compete at the European Championships and win gold in Rio."