June 11 (Reuters) - French triple jumper Teddy Tamgho has pulled out of the London Olympics with a foot injury, he said on Monday.

“End of the season for me,” Tamgho, the 2010 world indoor champion, said on his Facebook page.

In June 2010, Tamgho set the third longest triple jump with a leap of 17.98 metres. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)