Olympics-Watt itching to get started on long jump to London

SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s long jump gold medal hopeful Mitch Watt is champing at the bit to get his Olympic campaign underway after seven months sidelined by injury.

Watt was already suffering from the Achilles problem when he finished runner-up behind American Dwight Phillips at the 2011 world championships in Daegu and last competed shortly afterwards at the Diamond League final.

The 24-year-old Queenslander will open his Olympic campaign at a meeting on the state’s Gold Coast on May 27 before heading to New York for the Diamond League event on June 9.

“It’s the first time I’ve competed this year so I‘m both a little bit nervous and a little bit excited,” Watt told the Brisbane Courier Mail.

”It’s officially the start of my Olympic campaign so I can’t wait to jump and training’s been going really well so I‘m counting down the days really.

“I‘m definitely more excited than nervous.”

Watt had only just returned to athletics when Panama’s Irving Saladino won Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008 but a year later the law student was on the podium with a bronze medal around his neck after finishing third at the Berlin world championships.

He will therefore be taking part in his first Games in London but his meteoric rise and dazzling Diamond League form last year have made him one of the favourites for gold in August.

“Being one of the favourites for the long jump doesn’t really faze me too much, it just means my competitors are aware of my capabilities,” he added.

“It just means than I‘m jumping well. It does bring a bit more pressure but I’d rather be one of the favourites than not expected to make the final.”

“It’s all part and parcel. If someone had told me a few years ago that I’d be one of the favourites, I’d definitely have embraced it just like I am now.”

“It happened to me last year and I was still able to pull of a silver medal, which was pretty good, but I‘m definitely going for one better this year.”

Four-times world and 2004 Olympic champion Phillips has yet to get his season underway either and his return to competition has been delayed by the injuries he sustained in a car crash last month. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)