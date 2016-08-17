Olympics-Athletics-Women's 200m semifinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 200m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Semifinal 3 1. Tori Bowie (U.S.) 22.13 seconds Q 2. Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.25 Q 3. Simone Facey (Jamaica) 22.57 4. Murielle Ahoure (Ivory Coast) 22.59 5. Gina Lueckenkemper (Germany) 22.73 6. Ofonime Edidiong Odiong (Bahrain) 22.84 7. Nercely Soto (Venezuela) 22.88 8. Crystal Emmanuel (Canada) 23.05 Semifinal 2 1. Marie Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) 22.28 Q 2. Ivet Lalova-Collio (Bulgaria) 22.42 Q 3. Ella Nelson (Australia) 22.50 4. Jenna Prandini (U.S.) 22.55 5. Nataliya Pohrebnyak (Ukraine) 22.81 6. Semoy Hackett (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.94 7. Angela Tenorio (Ecuador) 22.99 8. Jodie Williams (Britain) 22.99 Semifinal 1 1. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 21.96 Q 2. Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) 22.13 Q 3. Deajah Stevens (U.S.) 22.38 4. Dina Asher-Smith (Britain) 22.49 5. Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) 22.69 6. Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland) 22.83 7. Lisa Mayer (Germany) 22.90 8. Tynia Gaither (Bahamas) 23.45 Qualified for Next Round 1. Dafne Schippers (Netherlands) 21.96 seconds 2. Tori Bowie (U.S.) 22.13 2. Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) 22.13 4. Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) 22.25 5. Marie Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) 22.28 6. Deajah Stevens (U.S.) 22.38 7. Ivet Lalova-Collio (Bulgaria) 22.42 8. Dina Asher-Smith (Britain) 22.49