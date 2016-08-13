Olympics-Athletics-Women's 1500m round 1 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 1500m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Heat 3 1. Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia) 4 minutes 5.33 seconds Q 2. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:06.47 Q 3. Laura Muir (Britain) 4:06.53 Q 4. Rababe Arafi (Morocco) 4:06.63 Q 5. Meraf Bahta (Sweden) 4:06.82 Q 6. Zoe Buckman (Australia) 4:06.93 Q 7. Nicole Sifuentes (Canada) 4:07.43 8. Violah Lagat (Kenya) 4:08.09 9. Danuta Urbanik (Poland) 4:08.67 10. Diana Sujew (Germany) 4:09.07 11. Margherita Magnani (Italy) 4:09.74 12. Kadra Mohamed Dembil (Djibouti) 4:42.67 13. Nelia Martins (East Timor) 5:00.53 . Betlhem Desalegn (United Arab Emirates) DNS Heat 2 1. Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) 4:06.64 Q 2. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:06.65 Q 3. Sofia Ennaoui (Poland) 4:06.90 Q 4. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:06.99 Q 5. Malika Akkaoui (Morocco) 4:07.42 Q 6. Besu Sado (Ethiopia) 4:08.11 Q 7. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:08.37 8. Jenny Blundell (Australia) 4:09.05 9. Gabriela Stafford (Canada) 4:09.45 10. Muriel Coneo (Colombia) 4:09.50 11. Tigist Gashaw (Bahrain) 4:10.96 12. Florina Pierdevara (Romania) 4:11.55 13. Nikki Hamblin (New Zealand) 4:11.88 14. AnjelinaLohalith (Refugee Olympic Team) 4:47.38 Heat 1 1. Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) 4:10.61 Q 2. Ciara Mageean (Ireland) 4:11.51 Q 3. Brenda Martinez (U.S.) 4:11.74 Q 4. Linden Hall (Australia) 4:11.75 Q 5. Angelika Cichocka (Poland) 4:11.76 Q 6. Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany) 4:11.76 Q 7. Hilary Stellingwerff (Canada) 4:12.00 8. Maureen Koster (Netherlands) 4:13.15 9. Siham Hilali (Morocco) 4:13.46 10. Amela Terzic (Serbia) 4:15.17 11. Nancy Chepkwemoi (Kenya) 4:15.41 12. Marta Pen (Portugal) 4:18.53 13. Saraswati Bhattarai (Nepal) 4:33.94 14. Celma Bonfim Da Graca (Sao Tome and Principe) 4:38.86 Qualified for Next Round 1. Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia) 4 minutes 5.33 seconds 2. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:06.47 3. Laura Muir (Britain) 4:06.53 4. Rababe Arafi (Morocco) 4:06.63 5. Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) 4:06.64 6. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:06.65 7. Meraf Bahta (Sweden) 4:06.82 8. Sofia Ennaoui (Poland) 4:06.90 9. Zoe Buckman (Australia) 4:06.93 10. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:06.99 11. Malika Akkaoui (Morocco) 4:07.42 12. Nicole Sifuentes (Canada) 4:07.43 13. Violah Lagat (Kenya) 4:08.09 14. Besu Sado (Ethiopia) 4:08.11 15. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:08.37 16. Danuta Urbanik (Poland) 4:08.67 17. Jenny Blundell (Australia) 4:09.05 18. Diana Sujew (Germany) 4:09.07 22. Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) 4:10.61 24. Ciara Mageean (Ireland) 4:11.51 26. Brenda Martinez (U.S.) 4:11.74 27. Linden Hall (Australia) 4:11.75 28. Angelika Cichocka (Poland) 4:11.76 29. Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany) 4:11.76