a year ago
Olympics-Athletics-Women's 1500m round 1 results
#Olympics News
August 13, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-Women's 1500m round 1 results

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 1500m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Heat 3
1.   Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia)                       4 minutes 5.33 seconds Q 
2.   Shannon Rowbury (U.S.)                        4:06.47 Q                
3.   Laura Muir (Britain)                          4:06.53 Q                
4.   Rababe Arafi (Morocco)                        4:06.63 Q                
5.   Meraf Bahta (Sweden)                          4:06.82 Q                
6.   Zoe Buckman (Australia)                       4:06.93 Q                
7.   Nicole Sifuentes (Canada)                     4:07.43                  
8.   Violah Lagat (Kenya)                          4:08.09                  
9.   Danuta Urbanik (Poland)                       4:08.67                  
10.  Diana Sujew (Germany)                         4:09.07                  
11.  Margherita Magnani (Italy)                    4:09.74                  
12.  Kadra Mohamed Dembil (Djibouti)               4:42.67                  
13.  Nelia Martins (East Timor)                    5:00.53                  
.    Betlhem Desalegn (United Arab Emirates)       DNS                      
Heat 2
1.   Sifan Hassan (Netherlands)                    4:06.64 Q                
2.   Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya)            4:06.65 Q                
3.   Sofia Ennaoui (Poland)                        4:06.90 Q                
4.   Jennifer Simpson (U.S.)                       4:06.99 Q                
5.   Malika Akkaoui (Morocco)                      4:07.42 Q                
6.   Besu Sado (Ethiopia)                          4:08.11 Q                
7.   Laura Weightman (Britain)                     4:08.37                  
8.   Jenny Blundell (Australia)                    4:09.05                  
9.   Gabriela Stafford (Canada)                    4:09.45                  
10.  Muriel Coneo (Colombia)                       4:09.50                  
11.  Tigist Gashaw (Bahrain)                       4:10.96                  
12.  Florina Pierdevara (Romania)                  4:11.55                  
13.  Nikki Hamblin (New Zealand)                   4:11.88                  
14.  AnjelinaLohalith (Refugee Olympic Team)       4:47.38                  
Heat 1
1.   Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia)                     4:10.61 Q                
2.   Ciara Mageean (Ireland)                       4:11.51 Q                
3.   Brenda Martinez (U.S.)                        4:11.74 Q                
4.   Linden Hall (Australia)                       4:11.75 Q                
5.   Angelika Cichocka (Poland)                    4:11.76 Q                
6.   Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany)             4:11.76 Q                
7.   Hilary Stellingwerff (Canada)                 4:12.00                  
8.   Maureen Koster (Netherlands)                  4:13.15                  
9.   Siham Hilali (Morocco)                        4:13.46                  
10.  Amela Terzic (Serbia)                         4:15.17                  
11.  Nancy Chepkwemoi (Kenya)                      4:15.41                  
12.  Marta Pen (Portugal)                          4:18.53                  
13.  Saraswati Bhattarai (Nepal)                   4:33.94                  
14.  Celma Bonfim Da Graca (Sao Tome and Principe) 4:38.86                  
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia)            4 minutes 5.33 seconds 
2.   Shannon Rowbury (U.S.)             4:06.47                
3.   Laura Muir (Britain)               4:06.53                
4.   Rababe Arafi (Morocco)             4:06.63                
5.   Sifan Hassan (Netherlands)         4:06.64                
6.   Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:06.65                
7.   Meraf Bahta (Sweden)               4:06.82                
8.   Sofia Ennaoui (Poland)             4:06.90                
9.   Zoe Buckman (Australia)            4:06.93                
10.  Jennifer Simpson (U.S.)            4:06.99                
11.  Malika Akkaoui (Morocco)           4:07.42                
12.  Nicole Sifuentes (Canada)          4:07.43                
13.  Violah Lagat (Kenya)               4:08.09                
14.  Besu Sado (Ethiopia)               4:08.11                
15.  Laura Weightman (Britain)          4:08.37                
16.  Danuta Urbanik (Poland)            4:08.67                
17.  Jenny Blundell (Australia)         4:09.05                
18.  Diana Sujew (Germany)              4:09.07                
22.  Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia)          4:10.61                
24.  Ciara Mageean (Ireland)            4:11.51                
26.  Brenda Martinez (U.S.)             4:11.74                
27.  Linden Hall (Australia)            4:11.75                
28.  Angelika Cichocka (Poland)         4:11.76                
29.  Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany)  4:11.76

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
