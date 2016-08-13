Olympics-Athletics-Women's 3000m steeplechase round 1 results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 3000m steeplechase round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Heat 3 1. Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (Kenya) 9 minutes 24.61 seconds Q 2. Genevieve LaCaze (Australia) 9:26.25 Q 3. Courtney Frerichs (U.S.) 9:27.02 Q 4. Genevieve Lalonde (Canada) 9:30.24 5. Zhang Xinyan (China) 9:31.47 6. Anna Emilie Moller (Denmark) 9:32.68 7. Etenesh Diro (Ethiopia) 9:34.70 8. Aisha Praught (Jamaica) 9:35.79 9. Sudha Singh (India) 9:43.29 10. Salima El Ouali Alami (Morocco) 9:44.83 11. Eliane Saholinirina (Madagascar) 9:45.92 12. Sara Treacy (Ireland) 9:46.24 13. Ancuta Bobocel (Romania) 9:46.28 14. Tugba Guevenc (Turkey) 9:49.93 15. Maya Rehberg (Germany) 9:51.73 16. Belen Adaluz Casetta (Argentina) 9:51.85 17. Lennie Waite (Britain) 10:14.18 Heat 2 1. Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya) 9:17.55 Q 2. Emma Coburn (U.S.) 9:18.12 Q 3. Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia) 9:18.71 Q 4. Lalita Babar (India) 9:19.76 5. Madeline Hills (Australia) 9:24.16 6. Fabienne Schlumpf (Switzerland) 9:30.54 7. Hiwot Ayalew (Ethiopia) 9:35.09 8. Matylda Kowal (Poland) 9:35.13 9. Sanaa Koubaa (Germany) 9:35.15 10. Victoria Mitchell (Australia) 9:39.40 11. Michelle Finn (Ireland) 9:49.45 12. Tigest Getent (Bahrain) 9:49.92 13. Maria Bernard (Canada) 9:50.17 14. Meryem Akdag (Turkey) 9:50.28 15. Sandra Eriksson (Finland) 9:56.77 16. Luiza Gega (Albania) 9:58.49 17. Anastasiya Puzakova (Belarus) 10:14.08 18. Amina Bettiche (Algeria) 10:26.91 Heat 1 1. Ruth Jebet (Bahrain) 9:12.62 Q 2. Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia) 9:18.75 Q 3. Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) 9:19.70 Q 4. Colleen Quigley (U.S.) 9:21.82 5. Lydia Chebet Rotich (Kenya) 9:30.21 6. Mariya Shatalova (Ukraine) 9:30.89 7. Peruth Chemutai (Uganda) 9:31.03 8. Charlotta Fougberg (Sweden) 9:31.16 9. OEzlem Kaya (Turkey) 9:32.03 10. Sviatlana Kudzelich (Belarus) 9:32.93 11. Fadwa Sidi Madane (Morocco) 9:32.94 12. Diana Martin (Spain) 9:44.07 13. Ingeborg Lovnes (Norway) 9:44.85 14. Kerry O'Flaherty (Ireland) 9:45.35 15. Juliana Paula dos Santos (Brazil) 9:45.95 16. Erin Teschuk (Canada) 9:53.70 17. Anju Takamizawa (Japan) 9:58.59 Qualified for Next Round 1. Ruth Jebet (Bahrain) 9 minutes 12.62 seconds 2. Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya) 9:17.55 3. Emma Coburn (U.S.) 9:18.12 4. Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia) 9:18.71 5. Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia) 9:18.75 6. Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) 9:19.70 7. Lalita Babar (India) 9:19.76 8. Colleen Quigley (U.S.) 9:21.82 9. Madeline Hills (Australia) 9:24.16 10. Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (Kenya) 9:24.61 11. Genevieve LaCaze (Australia) 9:26.25 12. Courtney Frerichs (U.S.) 9:27.02 13. Lydia Chebet Rotich (Kenya) 9:30.21 14. Genevieve Lalonde (Canada) 9:30.24 15. Fabienne Schlumpf (Switzerland) 9:30.54