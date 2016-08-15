Olympics-Athletics-Women's 1500m semifinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 1500m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Semifinal 2 1. Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) 4 minutes 3.06 seconds Q 2. Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) 4:03.62 Q 3. Laura Muir (Britain) 4:04.16 Q 4. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:05.07 Q 5. Meraf Bahta (Sweden) 4:06.41 Q 6. Violah Lagat (Kenya) 4:06.83 7. Nicole Sifuentes (Canada) 4:08.53 8. Malika Akkaoui (Morocco) 4:08.55 9. Diana Sujew (Germany) 4:10.15 10. Danuta Urbanik (Poland) 4:11.34 11. Jenny Blundell (Australia) 4:13.25 12. Angelika Cichocka (Poland) 4:17.83 Semifinal 1 1. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:03.95 Q 2. Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia) 4:04.23 Q 3. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:04.46 Q 4. Besu Sado (Ethiopia) 4:05.19 Q 5. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:05.28 Q 6. Sofia Ennaoui (Poland) 4:05.29 7. Rababe Arafi (Morocco) 4:05.60 8. Linden Hall (Australia) 4:05.81 9. Zoe Buckman (Australia) 4:06.95 10. Konstanze Klosterhalfen (Germany) 4:07.26 11. Ciara Mageean (Ireland) 4:08.07 12. Brenda Martinez (U.S.) 4:10.41 Qualified for Next Round 1. Genzebe Dibaba (Ethiopia) 4 minutes 3.06 seconds 2. Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) 4:03.62 3. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya) 4:03.95 4. Laura Muir (Britain) 4:04.16 5. Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia) 4:04.23 6. Shannon Rowbury (U.S.) 4:04.46 7. Jennifer Simpson (U.S.) 4:05.07 8. Besu Sado (Ethiopia) 4:05.19 9. Laura Weightman (Britain) 4:05.28 10. Sofia Ennaoui (Poland) 4:05.29 11. Rababe Arafi (Morocco) 4:05.60 13. Meraf Bahta (Sweden) 4:06.41