Olympics-Athletics-Women's 3000m steeplechase final results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 3000m steeplechase final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 1. Ruth Jebet (Bahrain) 8 minutes 59.75 seconds 2. Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (Kenya) 9:07.12 3. Emma Coburn (U.S.) 9:07.63 4. Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya) 9:16.05 5. Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia) 9:17.15 6. Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) 9:18.41 7. Madeline Hills (Australia) 9:20.38 8. Colleen Quigley (U.S.) 9:21.10 9. Genevieve LaCaze (Australia) 9:21.21 10. Lalita Babar (India) 9:22.74 11. Courtney Frerichs (U.S.) 9:22.87 12. Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia) 9:28.75 13. Lydia Chebet Rotich (Kenya) 9:29.90 14. Aisha Praught (Jamaica) 9:34.20 15. Etenesh Diro (Ethiopia) 9:38.77 16. Genevieve Lalonde (Canada) 9:41.88 17. Sara Treacy (Ireland) 9:52.70 18. Fabienne Schlumpf (Switzerland) 9:59.30