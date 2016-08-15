FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-Women's 3000m steeplechase final results
August 15, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-Women's 3000m steeplechase final results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 3000m steeplechase final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.   Ruth Jebet (Bahrain)            8 minutes 59.75 seconds 
2.   Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (Kenya)   9:07.12                 
3.   Emma Coburn (U.S.)              9:07.63                 
4.   Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya)      9:16.05                 
5.   Sofia Assefa (Ethiopia)         9:17.15                 
6.   Gesa Felicitas Krause (Germany) 9:18.41                 
7.   Madeline Hills (Australia)      9:20.38                 
8.   Colleen Quigley (U.S.)          9:21.10                 
9.   Genevieve LaCaze (Australia)    9:21.21                 
10.  Lalita Babar (India)            9:22.74                 
11.  Courtney Frerichs (U.S.)        9:22.87                 
12.  Habiba Ghribi (Tunisia)         9:28.75                 
13.  Lydia Chebet Rotich (Kenya)     9:29.90                 
14.  Aisha Praught (Jamaica)         9:34.20                 
15.  Etenesh Diro (Ethiopia)         9:38.77                 
16.  Genevieve Lalonde (Canada)      9:41.88                 
17.  Sara Treacy (Ireland)           9:52.70                 
18.  Fabienne Schlumpf (Switzerland) 9:59.30

