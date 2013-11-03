FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Australian Olympic medalist kayaker arrested after drug bust
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
November 3, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Australian Olympic medalist kayaker arrested after drug bust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian dual Olympic silver medal-winning kayaker Nathan Baggaley has been arrested following a drug bust, local media reported on Sunday.

Australian Federal Police, investigating amphetamine trafficking, arrested the 37-year-old Baggaley and another person on Friday in northern New South Wales.

Baggaley, who won two silver medals in the 2004 Athens Olympics, faces seven charges, including manufacturing and producing a prohibited drug, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) news agency reported.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in a Lismore court on Monday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.