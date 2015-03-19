Olympics-AOC warns against appointing Tyler as athletics coach

SYDNEY, March 19 (Reuters) - The Australian Olympic Committee sent out a strong warning to Athletics Australia against appointing Kevin Tyler for the 2016 Rio Games on Thursday after the controversial coach was short-listed for the position.

The former Canadian sprinter and bobsledder previously trained alongside banned drug cheat Ben Johnson and was accused by his own coach Charlie Francis of taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Tyler has never failed a drugs test and denied all doping allegations but the AOC made it clear he was not a suitable candidate to replace Eric Hollingsworth.

“At its meeting today the AOC Executive resolved to inform Athletics Australia that it will decline to appoint Kevin Tyler as an official of the 2016 Australian Olympic Team if nominated by Athletics Australia,” AOC president John Coates said in a short statement.

Tyler is currently working as track and field coach with Oklahoma University having previously held a position with UK Athletics, which he left after failing to hit a medal a target at the 2012 London Olympics.

AA said they were currently doing background checks on Tyler and five other candidates and had noted the AOC’s position but not decided on who to select for the role.

“We are continuing a very extensive due diligence process that has included consultation with stakeholders including the Australian Sports Commission, the Australian Olympic Committee and the Australian Commonwealth Games Association,” a statement said.

“Athletics Australia will continue the due diligence process for the other five candidates currently being considered and we will only make a decision on the head coach position after we have completed the thorough process currently underway.” (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O‘Brien)