Olympics-Winners of the inaugural ANOC Olympic awards

BANGKOK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Winners of the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) awards, held in Bangkok on Friday. 2012 London Olympics Best male athlete - David Rudisha (track and field, Kenya) Best female athlete - Li Xiaoxia (table tennis, China) Best male team - France (handball) Best female team - Brazil (volleyball) Most successful country - United States 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Best male athlete - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (biathlon, Norway) Best female athlete - Irene Wust (speed skating, Netherlands) Best male team - Canada (ice hockey) Best female team - Canada (ice hockey) Most successful country - Russia Overall Outstanding achievement - Larisa Latynina (gymnastics, Soviet Union) Lifetime achievement - Jacques Rogge (Belgium) (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Ken Ferris)