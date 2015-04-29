FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Australia 2028 Games bid would have 'great chance' - Bach
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
April 29, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Olympics-Australia 2028 Games bid would have 'great chance' - Bach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 29 (Reuters) - A bid from Australia to host the Summer Olympics for the third time would have a “great chance” of winning what he hoped would be a hotly-contested bidding process, Olympic chief Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) early this month offered its backing to a prospective bid for the 2028 Olympics by the mayors of South-East Queensland, centred on the city of Brisbane.

Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said he had met Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott earlier in the day and discussed a future bid to follow the success of the Melbourne Games in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

“A bid from Australia would enjoy a lot of sympathy and would have a great chance of winning,” he told a news conference.

”This is for 2028 and it is a long way away and I told him I hoped Australia would face a tough competition to host the Games.

“Because this is what Australians enjoy, a great competition and then perhaps to win.”

The Olympics will be held in Brazil for the first time next year, while Tokyo will host the Summer Games for the second time in 2020. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.