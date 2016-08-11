FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles Group B results
August 11, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles Group B results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's doubles Group B result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
V Shem Goh/Wee Kiong Tan (Tan/Goh) beat Michael Fuchs/Johannes Schoettler (Fuchs/J. Schottler) 21-14 21-17 
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. W.S. Goh/W.K. Tan (Malaysia) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Chew/Pongnairat (U.S.)       0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
2. Fu H F/Zhang N (China)       0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
4. Fuchs/J. Schottler (Germany) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Tan/Goh (Malaysia)     v Chew/Pongnairat (United States) (1125)  
Fu H F/Zhang N (China) v Fuchs/J. Schottler (Germany)    (1940)

