Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles Group B results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's doubles Group B result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. V Shem Goh/Wee Kiong Tan (Tan/Goh) beat Michael Fuchs/Johannes Schoettler (Fuchs/J. Schottler) 21-14 21-17 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. W.S. Goh/W.K. Tan (Malaysia) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 2. Chew/Pongnairat (U.S.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Fu H F/Zhang N (China) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Fuchs/J. Schottler (Germany) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT) Tan/Goh (Malaysia) v Chew/Pongnairat (United States) (1125) Fu H F/Zhang N (China) v Fuchs/J. Schottler (Germany) (1940)