Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles Group C results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Goh/Chan) beat Bodin Isara/Savitree Amitapai (Amitapai/Isara) 21-13 21-19 3-Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Natsir/Ahmad) beat Robin Middleton/Leanne Choo (Middleton/Choo) 21-7 21-8 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. P.S. Chan/L.Y. Goh (Malaysia) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 1. Ahmad/Natsir (Indonesia) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 3. Isara/Amitapai (Thailand) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 3. Middleton/Choo (Australia) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT) Natsir/Ahmad (Indonesia) v Amitapai/Isara (Thailand) (1455) Goh/Chan (Malaysia) v Middleton/Choo (Australia) (1855)