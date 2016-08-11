FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles Group C results
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 11, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles Group C results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Goh/Chan)         beat Bodin Isara/Savitree Amitapai (Amitapai/Isara) 21-13 21-19 
3-Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Natsir/Ahmad) beat Robin Middleton/Leanne Choo (Middleton/Choo)   21-7 21-8   
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. P.S. Chan/L.Y. Goh (Malaysia) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1. Ahmad/Natsir (Indonesia)      1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3. Isara/Amitapai (Thailand)     1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
3. Middleton/Choo (Australia)    1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Natsir/Ahmad (Indonesia) v Amitapai/Isara (Thailand)  (1455)  
Goh/Chan (Malaysia)      v Middleton/Choo (Australia) (1855)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.