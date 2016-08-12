Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles Group C results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Goh/Chan) beat Robin Middleton/Leanne Choo (Middleton/Choo) 21-17 21-15 3-Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Natsir/Ahmad) beat Bodin Isara/Savitree Amitapai (Amitapai/Isara) 21-11 21-13 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. P.S. Chan/L.Y. Goh (Malaysia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2 1. Ahmad/Natsir (Indonesia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2 3. Isara/Amitapai (Thailand) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 3. Middleton/Choo (Australia) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT) Natsir/Ahmad (Indonesia) v Goh/Chan (Malaysia) (1310) SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Amitapai/Isara (Thailand) v Middleton/Choo (Australia) (0005)