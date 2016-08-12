FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Badminton-Women's doubles Group C results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 12, 2016 / 11:46 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Badminton-Women's doubles Group C results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
3-Nitya Krishinda Maheswari/Greysia Polii (Polii/Maheswari) beat Heather Olver/Lauren Smith (Olver/Smith)      21-10 21-13 
Kah Mun Vivian Hoo/Khe Wei Woon (Woon/Hoo)                  beat Poon Lok Yan/Tse Ying Suet (Tse Y S/Poon L Y) 21-15 21-13 
STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
1. K.M. Hoo/K.W. Woon (Malaysia)       2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
1. Maheswari/Polii (Indonesia)         2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
3. Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
3. Olver/Smith (Britain)               2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Polii/Maheswari (Indonesia) v Woon/Hoo (Malaysia)                 (1235)  
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Olver/Smith (Great Britain) v Tse Y S/Poon L Y (Hong Kong, China) (0005)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.