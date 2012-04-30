FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-U.S. drawn with Argentina, France in London basketball
April 30, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-U.S. drawn with Argentina, France in London basketball

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 (Reuters) - Olympic men’s basketball champions United States have drawn Argentina, France and Tunisia in Group A at the London Games.

European champions Spain, who lost the 2008 Games final in Beijing to the U.S., are in Group B with hosts Britain, Australia, China and Brazil following Monday’s draw at the Brazilian Olympic Committee headquarters.

The three places still up for grabs in the 12-team tournament at the July 27-Aug. 12 Games will be decided at a qualifying tournament in Caracas from June 2-8.

The U.S. women’s team, looking for their fifth consecutive gold medal, were drawn with China, Angola and three teams that will emerge from a qualifying tournament in Turkey.

The other group so far has Australia, runners-up at the last three Games, Russia, Britain and Brazil. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Mark Meadows)

