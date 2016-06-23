FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2016 / 10:46 PM / a year ago

Basketball-James withdraws from USA Olympic team consideration - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - National Basketball Association champion LeBron James has decided to withdraw from U.S. Olympic basketball team consideration for the Rio Olympics, the cleveland.com website reported on Thursday.

James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a seven-game NBA Finals triumph over the Golden State Warriors, became the latest in a string of NBA players to ask out of the Rio Games, telling the website, "I could use the rest."

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

