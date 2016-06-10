FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Olympics-Thunder guard Westbrook says no to U.S. Olympic team
June 10, 2016 / 11:11 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Olympics-Thunder guard Westbrook says no to U.S. Olympic team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Amending slug, no change to copy)

June 10 (Reuters) - Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, one of the NBA’s most dynamic players, said on Friday he has withdrawn from consideration for the U.S. team for the Rio Olympics.

“After speaking with my family, I have decided to not participate in this year’s Olympics,” Westbrook said in a statement.

“This was not an easy decision, as representing my country at the World Championships in 2010 and the Olympics in 2012 were career highlights for me. I look forward to future opportunities as a member of USA Basketball.”

Meanwhile, Canada’s Olympic hopes suffered a blow when Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Andrew Wiggins said he would not play for his country at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in the Philippines in July.

“I understand my increased role with the Timberwolves and dedication to the upcoming season must have my total focus,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Andrew Both)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
