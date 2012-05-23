Olympics-U.S. men, women to face Brazil in London tune-up

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The American men’s and women’s basketball teams will tune up for the London Olympics by facing Brazil’s squads in an exhibition double-header in July, USA Basketball said on Wednesday.

The games will take place on July 16 at the Verizon Center in Washington.

The American men and women won Olympic gold in Beijing four years ago and the games against Brazil will be the last domestic stops for each team prior to their pre-Olympic European tours.

“Brazil is a respected international basketball power on both the men’s and women’s sides,” USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo said in a statement.

“These exhibition contests will be the final games on U.S. turf for both teams and they will offer basketball fans a very special night of international basketball.”

The London Olympics will begin on July 27. (Reporting By Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Frank Pingue)