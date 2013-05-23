FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Krzyzewski to stay as U.S. basketball coach
May 23, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 4 years

Olympics-Krzyzewski to stay as U.S. basketball coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Mike Krzyzewski said on Thursday he is returning for another term as U.S. men’s national basketball coach with the aim of leading the team to a third successive Olympic title at the 2016 Games in Rio.

Krzyzewski, the Duke University coach who has amassed the most wins ever in U.S. college basketball, has a record of 62-1 since taking over as head coach of the U.S. national team in 2005 including Olympic golds in 2008 and 2012.

“It is tough to give up something you’ve absolutely loved doing for seven years, the people you’re doing it with, and most importantly, the country you’re doing it for,” said Krzyzewski, who made the announcement at a news conference at Duke in Durham, North Carolina.

“I’ve decided I’d like to continue as head coach of the men’s national team, especially since USA Basketball wanted me to do so. It just seems like the right thing to do.”

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Toby Davis

