February 4, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-CAS dismisses Austrian freestyle skier's Sochi bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Austrian freestyle skier Daniela Bauer’s appeal to be included in her country’s Olympic team for the Sochi Games.

Bauer had argued that Austria’s skiing federation and Olympic committee had discriminated against her by not including her in the team after she said she had fulfilled qualification criteria.

CAS dismissed her appeal - the first case to be heard in Sochi - but said the two Austrian sports bodies had provided insufficient published material regarding qualifications and standards which misled the athlete.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford

