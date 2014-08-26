FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Berlin to unveil 2024 Games bid concept
August 26, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Olympics-Berlin to unveil 2024 Games bid concept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The city of Berlin will unveil its concept for the 2024 Olympics on Sept. 1 and will follow up with a city referendum as Germany has still to decide on an official candidacy between Hamburg and the capital.

“We will answer the questions of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and then we will unveil our concept on Sept. 1,” outgoing Berlin mayor Klaus Wowereit told reporters on Tuesday.

“After that there will be a vote for all Berliners to decide. We want the widest possible support in this.”

The DOSB has yet to set a deadline for a decision on which German city will be put forward for the summer Games in 10 years.

Bidding for the 2024 Games starts in 2015 with a decision to be made in 2017.

No city has officially announced a bid yet but several, including Los Angeles and Boston from the United States as well as Paris, Istanbul, Qatar’s Doha and Durban in South Africa, are among potential candidates.

The 2016 Olympics will be held in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 summer Games in Tokyo. Berlin last hosted the Olympics in 1936 and its Games stadium is still in full operation today. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

